Sportman’s report Sheepdog trials July 15

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

The Redwood Empire Sheepdog Assn. will be in Boonville July 15th from nine to four. The address is 17651 Boonville Road. This event is in honor of Beebe Johnson, a longtime supporter of the Assn. If you’ve never seen a sheepdog trial you are in for a treat. The dogs and their masters herd a small flock though gates on a carefully laid out course. Their run is timed and scored by judges. It might seem that the champions will win but that is not the case. There are many variables including the weather, some days the dog just is not interested. Sometimes the ‘draw’ is very important, I’ve seen a ewe turn and attack the dog, they can be very hard to control and might even jump the fence and run around outside. This can be an issue when the trial is held at a fair. To see their schedule, go to their Facebook page:

Go to Redwood Empire Sheep Dog Association; you will find a wealth of information and a list of events. There will be trials at the Sonoma County Fair again this year.

Checking the events page at the Sportsmen’s Warehouse you might consider taking a new hunter to the introductory class for deer and big game hunting. The class is this Sat. July 8th from 3 to 4 p.m.

Next week on Monday the ‘crew’ is taking customers on a shark fishing expedition. When I think of shark fishing I think of the movie JAWS, one of my favorite scenes is when the sheriff is shoveling fish gut off the stern, he turns around to stare down the evil mouth of the shark. He says, “We’re going to need a bigger boat.” For me, sharks like their cousin skate are a hoot to catch, a shark is easy to catch and release. The skate is another matter, they have a poison barb on their tail and will whip it at your hand. It’s better if you have two guys, one to hold the tail with an oar, the other to cut the hook. Although some people eat them, I find catching them is quite an experience. To learn more about these and other events, go to their web site, this url takes you to ‘store locater’ enter Rohnert Park and click on ‘events’: https://storelocator.sportsmanswarehouse.com/

On July 22 Petaluma offers the annual Rivertown Revival (the greatest slough on earth) will feature artists, fun, food and music. This event is about having fun, art boat races, water arts and sideshows. http://www.rivertownrevival.com/

On July 29, the Fort Ross Festival will be held at the fort. Live music, food, beer garden, costumed reenactments, bell ringing and cannon firing. They are geared toward families, the $20 per car fee makes it work for any budget. Fort Ross is about thirty minutes north of Jenner on twisty, winding highway One. For details: http://www.fortross.org/

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.