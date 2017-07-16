Sportman’s report Missing morels, fishing camp update, heatwave

By: Bill Hanson

Last month the Voice reported on two teams representing the CSU at the National Collegiate Bass Fishing Finals. The team of Jacob Davidson and Tyler Owens placed 14th out of 150 competitors, an outstanding place for our little burg. Jacob said, “If we had done a bit better the first day we might have finished in the money. We had a great time and a great trip.” The second team had boat motor problems and were unable to effectively mount a competitive showing. You can get the full story straight from the horses’ mouth at Outdoor Pro, the tackle and fishing supply shop here in Rohnert Park. Jacob has been an employee there during the school year and is working over the summer break. He gave me some good advice on teaching my grand-daughter to fish for trout. Now I know what a ‘sliding line stop’ is.

Morel hunting in the southern Sierra is flooded out. The season started late due to the lingering winter snow, they grow as the snow recedes in the late spring, subject to annual conditions. The melt began in June, then we experienced a sudden heat wave over Father’s Day week. The rivers that drain the Sierra were having a difficult time keeping up. Then after a brief slow down the heat kicked in and flooded the drainage. The poor fungi didn’t know if they should learn to swim or stay asleep until next year.

A weekend at Truckee was beautiful, as always, but hot, hot, hot. Ski Club members who drove up Friday afternoon reported temperatures over 105 degrees in the Sacramento Valley. That is not hot, that is a blast furnace. It was also the last weekend of the County Fair in Pleasanton. My friend does the sound there and said the few people that braved the heat had to run across melted asphalt and burning concrete to spots of shade. That must have been fun. I asked my cousin in Orangevale, east of Sacramento, if the fog moved in to cool things off after a few days of heat, like here. He said, “Fog? What’s that? It was over ninety at midnight Friday night. My chickens were trying to sell their feathers on the street just to get rid of them.” Humor? It must be the heat.

