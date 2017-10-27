Sportman’s report: Duck hunting season begins with turkey season to follow

By: Bill Hanson

Fall hunting is one of the best times to take advantage of the abundance of game in our great state. The Department of Fish &Wildlife: www.wildlife.ca.gov has listings for specific species including game birds. I love hunting them all except doves and quail, they’re too cute and there is little left once cleaned, my motto is; hunt if you’re going to eat it, otherwise just admire. An exception to that rule is rattlesnakes, I hate them and spiders, ticks and others that bite and sting, all are at the bottom of my list. I have eaten rattlesnake, not good. In China they eat some weird stuff like monkey brains, fried spiders and scorpion. Maybe I’ll take another look at tick marinara or wasp salad.

General duck season opened October 21 and goes through January 28. Fair weather put a damper on the opener but rain is on the horizon, I hope. The fall turkey season opens November 11 and runs until December 10. Fall turkey do not come to a call as during the springtime turkey rut. Turkeys seem to be everywhere this year, although the fires would limit our hunts to the western part of our region. Pheasant season opens November 11 and runs to Christmas Eve. This does not apply to hunting clubs where the birds are raised and released.

Go to their web site and sniff around for specific rules on ammo requirements, zones and requirements you have to be cognizant of. Game wardens have no sense of humor when hunters plead ignorance of the rules. The site also lists a number of public hunting areas you can use. As always there are lots of pigs and no season, rules do require a tag for each pig taken so be informed. I used to look down on hunters that shoot small or even suckling pigs. Why do that? Let them grow. This was my belief until I ate one, now I’m a baby killer when it comes to wild boar, yum. Sorry PETA, I eat gluten, burgers and wild parasitic fungi.

The bit of rain we had to help put out the fires may spur some early season mushrooms to sprout. There is a new mushroom club in Marin: http://mycomarin.org/ Also the local club: www.somamushrooms.org both have regular meetings, host speakers and lead forays. There is also a wonderful mushroombusiness: http://www.mycoventures.com/wam/ they are offering a guided foray, not a club or non-profit, you will have to pay a fee. Another resource is the definitive online mushroom identification site with extensive width and depth: www.mycoweb.com.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.