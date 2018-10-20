Be advised of recent speed limit changes in Rohnert Park, approved at the City Council meeting on August 28, 2018.

Business Park Dr. has been reduced from 40 to 35 mph

Bodway Parkway has been increased to 35 mph.

Commerce Blvd. is now 35 mph for the entire length of the roadway. Roberts Lake Rd. is now surveyed at 35 mph.

Rohnert Park Expressway is now 40 mph from Stony Point Rd to Petaluma Hill Rd.

There is a new stop sign at the crosswalk intersection of Seed Farm Dr. and Enterprise Dr.

All signage is in place and violations will be enforced. The current surveys for all roadways is on the city website, www.rpcity.org Thank you for helping to make Rohnert Park the safest city on the 101.