Special board meeting today

Trustees to hold closed session to discuss possible Nonn litigation

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting for today, Jan. 20, at 12:30 p.m., to discuss two issues, one of which is anticipated litigation involving newly elected Board of Trustee member Timothy Nonn.

Since Nonn won a seat on the board in the Nov. 8, 2016 election, he and CRPUSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Haley have been at odds over what assistance he should receive during meetings because of his legally blind status.

Nonn says he wants to choose his own assistant, someone he trusts, to sit beside or behind him at board meetings and read documents to him in order for him to do his job properly. The district says it has provided Nonn with the necessary assistance and that if an assistant is necessary, it wants to provide it.

During the board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Nonn was at the table reserved for board members and staff but had no one there to assist him. Nonn’s lawyers, he said, are in the process of filing a complaint against the school board, a process which is likely to take a couple of weeks.

After the public comment portion of the meeting, the board will go to closed session. Nonn is allowed to be in the closed session when the discussion involves negotiations with unions, but when his matter is discussed, he’ll have to recuse himself and leave the room.

The district in December released a press release stating all the things it has done to assist Nonn. But Nonn says most of what’s done are providing solutions to problems that don’t exist.

“They’re giving me things I didn’t ask for and things I don’t need,” Nonn said. “They don’t address the central issue that I need an aid.”

At a school board meeting on Dec. 13, Nonn had his chosen aid, Janet Lowery, by his side at the trustees when the trustees emerged from a closed session. She was asked to remove herself from the table but Nonn insisted she stay. After a heated discussion between Nonn and Haley, the meeting was adjourned by a 3-2 vote.

Nonn says he still hasn’t received a plausible explanation as to why he can’t have his Lowery or own assistant. Lowery has taught special education for more than 20 years, Nonn said, and has experience working with disabled people.

“What harm does it cause if she’s quietly at table helping me?” Nonn said. “They haven’t said what harm it could cause the district. It’s so simple. Primary consideration should be given to disabled person because they know best what they need.”

Nonn said the money the district will be paying in legal fees would come out of the district’s General Fund and that money would be better spent elsewhere.

“It’s a complete waste of money and resources and to me that’s a betrayal of students,” Nonn said.

The Community Voice sent a list of questions and placed a telephone call to Haley but neither were returned by the time the newspaper went to press on Wednesday afternoon.