Sozo Student Center opens

By: Irene Hilsendager

Something our teens have been in need of for many years is now open at 1451 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park, near Mt. Mike’s Pizza.

The center is a non-profit coffee and ice cream business that will fund and be a host for a safe space for the youth in the community.

There will be adult volunteers who will supervise the teens to use the computer lab for homework, write up resumes and crate a place where caring men and women will be available.

Every cent that is made at Squatch’s, a little shop that serves all flavors of coffee and even ice cream bars, will go towards keeping the Sozo Student Center up and moving forward for success in the future.