Soothing power of walking a labyrinth

By: Isabella Giovenazzo

People of all faiths and religions can walk labyrinth at Cross and Crown Lutheran Church in RP next week

Are you ready for the Holidays? Are you feeling overwhelmed? Are you wishing you could push the “reboot” button for 2016?

Before you walk the proverbial ledge, there is a remedy that may just be the answer to the stresses and strains of our sometimes frantic seasonal activities. For one week, the Cross and Crown Lutheran Church will be hosting a public labyrinth where people of all faiths can come and walk its path. A labyrinth is a patterned path used as a spiritual practice for meditation and prayer. It is an outlined path that a person walks, allowing a body/mind/soul meditation as a person follows it.

Labyrinths have been walked as a devotional activity since the Middle Ages and possibly before, as the image of a labyrinth has been found on ancient coins from Crete.

Two types of labyrinths

There are two types: the maze and the meander. While a maze offers choices one must make to get to completion, often winding back to the beginning or halting at a dead end, a meander is a continuous, undivided path leading to the center. However, its course winds and diverges from the center leading the walker to contemplate the many twists and turns in life even though they are assured of reaching the goal.

There are labyrinths found all over the world, one of the most famous located at the Chartres Cathedral in France. It is what is called, an 11-circuit labyrinth, which is divided into four quadrants and is replicated at the Grace Cathedral in San Francisco. These are more intricate than the traditional seven-circuit labyrinth, a path of seven rings encircling the center and thought to provide a link with the seven major Chakras points of the body, or representative of the seven known planets of the ancient world, the seven days of the week, the seven musical notes, and more.

The temporary labyrinth provided at the Cross and Crown Church is to be an even smaller version where locals can come and contemplate. Mary-Rita Williamson is heading up the design and layout of the labyrinth, which will be an example of a “meandering” pattern.

No particular faith or religion

“It’s not affiliated with any particular faith or religion,” Williamson said. “There are people that walk it for all different reasons. It is also open all day for the Winter Solstice, which is coming up on Wednesday (Dec. 21) and is a good time to participate.”

She explains it as an excellent way to de-stress and focus on centering yourself, saying, “You can come and take some time for yourself amidst the busy-ness of the holiday season. Put the shopping list down and take a walk. Let your breathing be the only thing you hear.”

This is something people forget many times during the holidays since they are urged to give, shop, and share...all noble things, but only effective if people are able to find time and energy. The purpose of the labyrinth is to bring folks back to that very thing: to take time out for themselves in order to have energy for others.

There is no method or service. But on Monday evening, Dec. 19, there will be a candlelight walk with music and staff available for anyone new to walking a labyrinth who may have questions.

“It is not a structured event,” Williamson said. “Each walk at their own pace and in their own time. It is a drop in, drop out affair, come anytime and stay as long as you want. The room will have some background music but not any sort of scripted service.”

All-inclusive labyrinth

She describes it also as an all-inclusive event where everyone is welcome.

“However,” she requests, “if you bring the kids, please have them be respectful of the larger group and aware of the need for silence, since this is a quiet space and time for meditation and prayer.”

The church will be open for people to walk the labyrinth every day beginning Sunday, Dec. 18, 7:30 a.m.-noon; Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-noon; and Christmas Eve 4-10 p.m. The Cross and Crown Church and School is located at 5475 Snyder Lane, across from the Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park. This project is one step in Williamson’s vision for a larger labyrinth to be created somewhere in Rohnert Park.

“My hope is that we can find a place in the city, which would be outdoors and open to the public all the time,” Williamson said.

Anyone with knowledge of a suitable place for a labyrinth should email Williamson at marymacwill@hotmail.com.