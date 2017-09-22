By: Katherine Minkiewicz

Sonoma bank robber still on the loose By Katherine Minkiewicz The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery that took place Monday at the Umpqua Bank in Sonoma, where an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen according a county sheriff's office report published on Nixle. Around 10 a.m. Monday, a white male believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, walked into the bank located on W. Napa Street and approached a teller with a note that demanded money. After taking the cash and the note, the suspect is said to have fled the bank into a nearby business. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and the Sonoma Police are asking people to keep an eye out for a person in the area that matches the following description, "He was approximately 5-8 to 6-0 tall with a slender build. The suspect was wearing a dark 'hoodie' style sweatshirt, grey pants and dark sunglasses. The suspect appeared to be wearing a black and grey wig." According to the report, witnesses in the area said they saw a person with the same description, but with a few discarded items of clothing. Both police agencies have searched the area but have yet to find the suspect. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at the Violent Crimes Investigation Unit at (707)565-2185 and mention "Sonoma PD case 17-0001297.