Sonoma State project hailed as a model in preserving Native American cultural heritage

After receiving an award from the Governor’s office, a cultural heritage project involving Sonoma State University, Caltrans, the Kashaya Pomo tribe and California State Parks is being hailed as a model for government agencies in preserving Native American cultural heritage in other states and at the federal level.

The Kashaya Pomo Cultural Landscape Project received the 2016 Governor’s Historic Preservation Award. The project involved a multi-year community based study conducted by Caltrans, the Kashaya Pomo tribe, SSU’s Anthropological Studies Center and California State Parks. The project was initiated in 2008 and completed in May 2015.

“This is a new way to think about heritage management,” SSU Anthropology Professor Margaret Purser said. “Now there are agencies up to the level of the federal government asking to be allowed to use the material as a model to conduct these kinds of projects.

“Collaborative models like ours are so important because they demonstrate how agencies can serve mandated public needs such as transportation safety and access to public services while protecting the vital cultural heritage needs of tribes,” says Katherine Dowdall, Caltrans' principal investigator on the project.