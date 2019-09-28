Sonoma State presents the first-ever production of ‘Origin Story’

The Sonoma State Theatre Arts and Dance Department will kick off its 2019-20 season with a groundbreaking play from an award-winning playwright. Starting Oct. 3, Sonoma State students will perform “Origin Story,” a contemporary look at the struggles of an overworked millennial trying to find meaning and connection in an impersonal world. Though technically a ‘workshop production’ and not a world premiere, this fully produced show is the first time the play will be performed anywhere.

The play is written by Nathan Alan Davis, a 2018 Whiting Award winner and a lecturer in theater at Princeton University. He has helped develop and rewrite the play with SSU’s Theatre Arts students this past month to produce a compelling story for the SSU community.

The first three performances will be presented Thurs., Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Evert B. Person Theater and will continue until Saturday, Oct. 5. The final two performances will be on Oct. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. General admission prices range from $10 to $17 for the community. Tickets are free for Sonoma State University students. For more information on showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Center for Performing Arts Box Office in the Student center or online.