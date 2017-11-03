Sonoma State University opens fire recovery

By: Katelyn Quinn

To try and provide students and families with resources and counseling following the weeks of the deadly Sonoma and Napa Fires, Sonoma State University formed the NomaCares volunteer organization, a nonprofit that helps students cope with emotions and has provided well-being needs and services to those affected by the devastating impact of the fires.

The Sonoma Complex Fire has been contained and families have returned safely to their homes and reunited with their loved ones and pets. However, the impact remains and the daunting rebuilding process for copious amounts of communities, looms ahead.

For students and faculty living nearby campus with their families, this impromptu organization hopes to soften these impacts and provide some aid to those who need it.

NomaCares is a volunteer organization formed by the campus to help assist with fire recovery, as well as with future catastrophes. The center for the program is in the Sonoma State library, room 3001.

It’s a one-stop shop for counseling, academic advising, employment advice, insurance assistance and other important services.

To get involved or to apply for resource needs, you can make a donation to a special fund to set up resources and help with relief, at https://www2.calstate.edu/sonoma-fires/.

And if you need assistance, you can find applications at http://news.sonoma.edu/article/nomacares-center. You can also join the Facebook group NomaNeeds, and provide temporary housing, rides, supplies and other services or post about needed resources.

To register to volunteer, visit volunteernow.org.