Sonoma State University Sports briefs

Nicole Groat selected to ACWPC all-America squad

Sonoma State University senior Nicole Groat has been selected to the 2017 Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) Women’s Water Polo Division II All-America Team, it was announced by the organization Wednesday.

Groat, a senior from Auburn, Calif., led the Seawolves in goals (51) and points (76) and was fifth in the WWPA in both goals and assists (25) in 2017. For her efforts in the pool this past season, she also grabbed All-WWPA First Team honors for the first time in her two-year career at SSU.

Groat becomes the 10th student-athlete in Sonoma State women’s water polo history to earn All-America honors.

Sonoma State finished second in the 2017 WWPA Championship Tournament at the end of April, wrapping up the season with a record of 11-19.

Included in Wednesday’s release of the All-America team was the announcement of the 2017 Division II Player of the Year, which went to Lauren Boyer of UC San Diego. She was among three athletes garnering their second or better Division II All-America nod as Boyer (2017 First Team, 2016 Second Team) and Alexis Wieseler (2017 First Team, 2016 First Team, 2013 Second Team) of UC San Diego and Alison Cooney (2017 Second Team, 2016 Second Team) of Gannon were previously recognized by the sport’s head coaches.

Lisa Cooper of Cal State East Bay captured Women’s Division II Coach of the Year honors for the second time following a previous nod in 2010.

The ACWPC All-America teams are selected based on nominations and voting by the head coach of each program by National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division (Division I, II, III).

Since 2005, the mission of the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) is to promote the development and advancement of collegiate water polo. This shall be accomplished by providing its membership with professional education, services, training and a united voice.