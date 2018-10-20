Sonoma State University Sports October 19

Seawolves fall to Wildcats at Chico State

Men’s Soccer

CHICO, Calif. - A 26th-minute goal proved the difference in Friday night’s match between Chico State and Sonoma State, as the Wildcats came away 1-0 victors over the Seawolves from University Soccer Stadium.

The lone goal of the match came on a ball played through the midfield where Esten Schroeder found Jeremiah Egujie. Eguijie dribbled twice, cutting in from the left flank before beating keeper Arturo Ornelas far post from 15 yards out.

With the loss, the Seawolves fall to 2-8-3 on the season and 0-7-2 in conference play. Sonoma State returns to action Sunday afternoon as they match up against Stanislaus State at 11:30 a.m. from Warrior Stadium in Turlock.

#25 Seawolves suffer season’s second loss

Women’s Soccer

CHICO, Calif. - Sonoma State suffered just their second loss of the season Friday evening as the host Wildcats secured a late goal in the closing minutes of the match to win 1-0 from University Soccer Stadium.

With the loss, #25 Sonoma State falls to 8-2-3 on the season and 6-2-1 in conference play, ceding their first-place CCAA positioning to the Wildcats. The Seawolves return to action Sunday afternoon as they take on Stanislaus State at Warrior Stadium in Turlock. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Seawolves drop Sunday match to Stanislaus State

Men’s Soccer

TURLOCK, Calif. - Sonoma State suffered a 4-0 loss against Stanislaus State at Warrior Stadium Sunday night, dropping to 2-9-3 on the season and 0-8-2 in conference play.

The Seawolves head to Humboldt State next weekend for a non-conference match up with the Jacks at College Creek Field at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Pritchard’s golden goal beats Warriors in Turlock

Women’s Soccer

TURLOCK, Calif. - Julia Pritchard proved Sunday afternoon’s hero as her golden goal in double overtime netted the Seawolves their ninth win of the season and fifth in their last seven games.

With the win Sonoma State moves to 9-2-3 on the season and 7-2-1 in CCAA play heading into a bye week before the team’s final regular season games on October 25th and 27th at Seawolf Soccer Field.