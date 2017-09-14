Sonoma State Sports

Seawolves men’s soccer comes to a draw in double overtime

Rohnert Park, Calif.-- Double overtime would not be enough to decide a winner in Sonoma State's Thursday-afternoon game against the Cal Baptist Lancers, as the Seawolves earned a 1-1 draw in the non-conference match.

"I was happy with how we played," said Seawolves' head coach Marcus Ziemer after the game. "Both teams went at it and either team could have won, but I thought it was a fair result."

Casillas finishes eight, Seawolves fourth at Humboldt

Trinidad, Calif.-- For the second straight week, Jasmine Casillas was the top finisher for the Sonoma State women's cross country team. With a time of 22:50.32, she placed eighth overall in the Humboldt Invitational at Patrick's Point State Park in Trinidad.

Annie Roberts of Humboldt State placed first with a time of 21:41.88.

Amyx scores game-winner as Seawolves beat APU 2-1 in OT

Rohnert Park, Calif.-- In a wild women’s soccer game that featured 23 shots by the Seawolves, Bella Amyx emerged the hero in the final seconds of overtime as her game-winner in the 100th minute notched Sonoma State's fourth straight win and defeated the Azusa Pacific Cougars 2-1.