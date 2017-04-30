Sonoma State Sports

Men's Golf sits in fifth after 36 holes at CCAA Tourney

INDUSTRY HILLS, Ca.- Justin Shluker and Ian Hofmann both shot identical rounds of 74 and 73 Monday as the Sonoma State men's golf team will head into Tuesday's third and final round in fifth place with an overall score of 599 (+31) at the 2017 CCAA Men's Golf Championships at Industry Hills Golf Club in Industry Hills, Calif.

On teams’ leaderboard SSU sits with a +31

Chico State's Kelley Sullivan (139; -3) is the individual leader after two rounds and leads second-place Matthew Hedges of Cal State Monterey Bay (143; +1) by four shots. On the team leaderboard, Chico State (581; +13) sits in first place after day one, followed by Stanislaus State (590; +22), Cal State East Bay (592; +24), Cal State San Marcos (+26), Sonoma State (+31) and Cal State Monterey Bay (+32). Cal State San Bernardino (+42) is seventh, Cal State Dominguez Hills (+49) is eighth and UC San Diego (+52) is ninth.

Devin Gregg to tee off in A.M.

Tuesday's final round will commence when Devin Gregg tees off at 7:40 am, followed by Spencer Clapp (7:48 am), Chase Dossa (7:56 am), Ian Hofmann (8:04 am) and Justin Shluker (8:12 am). Should Sonoma State be one of the Top 4 teams to advance after 54 holes of Stroke Play, the Medal/Match semifinals will begin shortly after the morning round is complete.

Seawolves overcome by Otters in final game

April 23 Seaside, Ca. - Game 4 of the conference series between the Otters and the Seawolves went the way of Cal State Monterey Bay 11-6, due in large part to the seventh inning. Sonoma State's record falls to 20-18 overall and 16-16 in conference while CSUMB rises 26-16 overall and 18-12 in CCAA play.

Sonoma had 6 runs on 8 hits and 4 errors. In the first inning Joshua Montelongo banged a 3 RBI homer over the left field fence. Mitch West had already scored earlier in the inning when Grant St. Martin singled through the left side. They both put the Seawolves up 4-0 going into the bottom of the first.

They scored again during a scramble in the second inning. St. Martin reached first on a fielder’s choice and then advanced to second on a throwing error by the Otters. West was out at second as Romero reached third, and on the botched throw made it home.

The top of the sixth saw Nicco Toni score on a sacrifice fly by West. At the beginning of the seventh inning, Sonoma was ahead 6-3, and by the end they were down 6-11 where they were unable to recover in the next three innings.

SSU Women’s tennis places 5th

Surprise, Ariz. - #17 Sonoma State placed 5th in the PacWest after defeating #21 Azusa Pacific 5-3 in the conference tournament to end their season on a victory.

The first doubles match went to the Cougars who won 8-5. The next match finished was a win for the Seawolves at the hands of Amanda Zuidema and Jenna DeTurk, 8-6. The final doubles match went into extra sets, but Jensyn Warren and Jordyn Kearney claimed the match for their team, winning 9-8, (7-2).

Beginning the singles matches, APU jumped ahead again. Sonoma State won the next two, Zuidema won 6-2, 6-2 and then Warren won 6-3, 6-3. The next match that finished went to three sets as Jordyn Kearney fell to her opponent, making the score 4-3. It was Katherine Long won the match and secured 5th place for Sonoma State by coming back from a first set loss to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

To put the cherry on top of a successful tournament, Jenna DeTurk received the tournament Sportsmanship Award that is voted on by PacWest coaches.

Seawolves stun No. 3 Lumberjacks with doubleheader sweep

April 21 Rohnert Park-- Gabby Dupree and Brigid Ruiz were dominant in the pitcher's circle for the Sonoma State softball team Friday afternoon, each throwing complete games and combining to allow only one run in 14 innings of work to help lift the Seawolves over No. 3 Humboldt State in the first two games of a four-game series by scores of 7-1 and 1-0, respectively.

After Friday's sweep, the Seawolves improve to 34-14 on the year and 24-10 in the CCAA.

Dupree got the start in the pitching circle for the Seawolves and found herself in trouble early on. She hit the leadoff batter, who then stole second, and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt before scoring on a groundout to shortstop. From there, Dupree settled down and kept the Jacks scoreless for the remainder of the game en route to a complete game victory, her sixth of the season.

Sonoma State was unable to get into a rhythm offensively throughout the first three innings of the contest--that all changed though in the fourth inning. Jenny Collazo, Jordann White, and Alyssa Cuffia all singled to begin the inning. Then, with the bases loaded, Sarah Langley singled up the middle, scoring Collazo to tie the game at one. Alex Flores kept the rally going, knocking White in on a single to give the Seawolves the lead, and Jenn Amaral walked to add to the lead. Six batters made their way to the plate before the Seawolves made their first out of the inning. Alison Strycula would knock in one more run for Sonoma on a sacrifice fly before the inning would come to a close with SSU leading 4-1.

After Dupree got the shutdown inning the following inning, Sonoma kept the bats hot in the fifth. A triple by Collazo, and back-to-back doubles by White and Cuffia led to two more Sonoma State runs. One more run would score in the inning on a groundout to shortstop by Amaral, giving the Seawolves a 7-1 lead. The score would hold up from there, giving SSU a 7-1 victory in game one of Friday's doubleheader.

Sonoma State will conclude their series against Humboldt State with a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. on Seawolf Softball Field. It is also Senior Day and Alumni Appreciation Day on Saturday.