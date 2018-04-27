Seawolves fall twice to Gators on Senior Day

On Saturday the Sonoma State Softball team played its final home game of the season which was the final game for eight SSU players. The Seawolves lost both games in the doubleheader falling 7-1 in game one and 4-1 in game two.

Game 1

The Seawolves fell early against the Gators after the second inning where the visiting team managed to score five runs in the top of the inning. The Seawolves would try to answer the Gators but only managed to score one run in game one. The run would be scored by senior, Sarah Langley with a single to left field that drove in Julie Davis.

Senior, Brigid Ruiz started her final game at home for the Seawolves. She went two innings and gave up five runs before being replaced by senior, Gabby Dupree who pitched the remaining five innings. Ruiz falls to 11-8 on the year. Lindsey Cassidy went seven innings for the Gators only giving up one run, she got the win and moves to 11-12.

Game 2

For the first seven innings of game two, both teams dominated with pitching after giving up runs in the first inning. Over the course of the next seven innings, both pitchers were dominant, giving up sporadic hits but keeping each other scoreless. Still tied 1-1 after seven innings, the game went on to extra innings. In the eighth inning the Gators took the lead that would give them the victory.

Teresa Danenberg pitched eight innings, giving up four runs and moves to 2-4 on the year. Karla Soto pitched eight innings and gave up one run and moves to 9-10.

After the pair of losses, the Seawolves move to 26-21, 18-16 in the CCAA. They travel north to Arcata, Ca. to take on the Lumberjacks of Humboldt State in a four-game series next weekend. The four-game set begins Friday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1 p.m.