Sports
March 31, 2018
Sonoma Show and Shine car show

March 30, 2018

This Saturday, March 31st Sonoma Raceway will be host to the second annual Sonoma Show and Shine car show. For a $15 donation that goes to Speedway Children's Charities, anyone can bring their vehicle to the track and participate in a cars and coffee style event in the main paddock. Last year over 450 participants came out for the inaugural event. The event goes from 9 a.m. until noon. In addition to the show and shine local drag racers will be racing on the quarter mile track in the weekend bracket drags.

C Mills