This Saturday, March 31st Sonoma Raceway will be host to the second annual Sonoma Show and Shine car show. For a $15 donation that goes to Speedway Children's Charities, anyone can bring their vehicle to the track and participate in a cars and coffee style event in the main paddock. Last year over 450 participants came out for the inaugural event. The event goes from 9 a.m. until noon. In addition to the show and shine local drag racers will be racing on the quarter mile track in the weekend bracket drags.

C Mills