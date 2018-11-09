Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive

Community
November 9, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 The work behind “The Art of Resistance” A Veteran remembers Veterans Veterans story Mark Weston Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Volunteer 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Adapting to the weather changes Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Staying safe on our local trails Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Remo is ready for dessert Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Let’s talk Turkey Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Gore in tune JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD RP Expressway improvements Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 CPI North Bay fire recovery Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 It takes a village to honor its past A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Discrimination and bullying in our schools RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run

Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive

November 9, 2018

Sonoma Raceway will hold its 18th Thanksgiving Food Drive, with donations accepted through Nov. 19.

Nonperishable food items may be donated at several North Bay locations. Food will be distributed to Friends in Sonoma Helping (FISH) and the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa.

The food drive has distributed more than 36 tons of food since it started in 2000.

Donations can be dropped off at Sonoma Raceway, Gate 1 or main office, 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma or Glen Ellen Village Market, 13751 Arnold Dr. in Glen Ellen.

Donations also can be sent to Jen Imbimbo at Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, Ca. 95476. For more information, contact Jen Imbimbo at 707-933-3981 or jennifer@sonomaraeway.com.