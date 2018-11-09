Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive

Sonoma Raceway will hold its 18th Thanksgiving Food Drive, with donations accepted through Nov. 19.

Nonperishable food items may be donated at several North Bay locations. Food will be distributed to Friends in Sonoma Helping (FISH) and the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa.

The food drive has distributed more than 36 tons of food since it started in 2000.

Donations can be dropped off at Sonoma Raceway, Gate 1 or main office, 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma or Glen Ellen Village Market, 13751 Arnold Dr. in Glen Ellen.

Donations also can be sent to Jen Imbimbo at Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, Ca. 95476. For more information, contact Jen Imbimbo at 707-933-3981 or jennifer@sonomaraeway.com.