Sonoma Raceway has vintage cars

By: Cliff Mills

The weekend of June 2nd to 4th will welcome the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) to Sonoma Raceway for the Sonoma Historic Motorsports Festival. Over 300 historic race cars dating back to pre WWI will be in attendance and challenge the 12 turn road course in the Sonoma Valley. Famous racing marques such as Bugatti, Ferrari, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo Corvette, Lotus as well as lesser known cars such as 1916 National which raced in the inaugural Indy 500. Thirteen race groups will have practice, qualifying and races throughout the weekend.

A select number of the racers will leave the racetrack Saturday evening and with a CHP escort travel to Sonoma Plaza to display their cars as a fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charity, the official charity of Sonoma Raceway. This event gives the spectators a chance to get a close up look at the cars and enjoy good wine and food.