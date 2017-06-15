Sonoma Raceway ‘Wall of Fame’

Nascar is returning to Sonoma Raceway for the 29th consecutive year June 23rd to the 25th. The star drivers and crews will practice and qualify for the opportunity to race 110 laps on the 1.99 mile road course on Sunday to see who will win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in the Sonoma Valley this year. This is the first road race of the season for the competitors with the necessity of turning both right and left on the Sonoma Raceway track. This race will be the first time the new points system and three stage race format will be used on a road course. Tony Stewart won last years event, his last victory before his retirement at the end of the season. Dale Earnhardt Jr will be racing at Sonoma Raceway for the final time this year as he is retiring at the end of the season. Ernie Irvan and Tony Stewart are shown with track President and General Manager Steve Page in last years ceremony to add the two drivers to the Wall of Fame at the racetrack.

Cliff Mills