Sonoma Raceway Charity Challenge

September 29 to October 1

Sonoma Raceway will showcase the Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) Charity Challenge this weekend September 29 to October 1. For the 14th consecutive year CSRG partners with Speedway Children's Charities-the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway- to raise money and race cars at the Sonoma Valley track. Since 2004 CSRG has raised $830,000 dollars for Speedway Children's Charities which donates the money to recipients in the Sonoma Valley. For a donation to SCC, spectators can sign up to ride along in one of the race cars during the lunch break on both days.

Close to 300 cars in nine different racing groups will tackle the 12 turn 2.52-mile track with practice and qualifying on Saturday and the races on Sunday. The featured marque this year will be a Mini Cooper with a race just for Mini’s with 40 cars expected to race. From a large field of Formula cars to Sports Cars from marques such as Maserati, Ferrari, Lotus, Jaguar, Porsche and Corvette, there is a race and make of car for everyone to cheer for.