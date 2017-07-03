Sonoma County’s free Bookmobile July stops

July 1: Santa Rosa-Homeless Clinic, Brookwood Health Center - 7:30 - 10:30 a.m.

July 1: Larkfield-SR Farmers Market, Luther Burbank Center-11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

July 1: Roseland -Dollar Tree, Sebastopol Rd-2 - 4 p.m.

July 4: Santa Rosa -SR Marketplace, Kawana Springs Rd-10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

July 4: Kenwood-Independence Day shindig, Kenwood Plaza Park-1 - 3 p.m.

July 4: Glen Ellen-Post Office-3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

July 4: Boyes Hot Springs-Fiesta Center-5 - 6:30 p.m.

July 8: Cotati-Cotati Kids Day, La Plaza Park-10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

July 11: Windsor-REFB Summer lunch, Windsor Park Apartments-12 - 1 p.m.

July 13: Rohnert Park-REFB Summer lunch, Alicia Park-12 - 1:30 p.m.

July 15: Healdsburg-Water Carnival, Veterans Memorial Beach-11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

July 18: Roseland-REFB Summer lunch, SW Community Park-11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

July 25: Geyserville-5 - 6:30 p.m.

July 26: Santa Rosa-REFB lunch- Youth Center (MLK Jr. Park) 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

July 30: Freestone-9 - 10 a.m.

July 30: Valley Ford-10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

July 30: Bodega Bay-Farmers Market, Community Center 12 - 2 p.m.

July 30: Jenner-2:30 - 3:45 p.m.

July 30: Monte Rio-Beach parking lot 4:15 - 5:30 p.m.

More than 200,000 books given away, and counting...