Sonoma County schools hold International walk and roll to school day

Schools across Sonoma County will be celebrating International Walk to School Day & Walk to School Month Wed., Oct. 2, between 7 a.m.-9 a.m. (event times vary based on school start times) doing their part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, traffic congestion and improve community health and safety!

Students, along with parents, teachers and community leaders, choose ways to get to school that are healthier for themselves and the planet. The event helps Sonoma County achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 25% below 1990 levels.

Walk & Roll to School events create safer routes for students to walk and bicycle. They emphasize the importance of increasing children ‘s physical activity, bicycle and pedestrian safety, traffic congestion mitigation, reducing our carbon footprint and building connections between families, schools and the broader community. In the U.S., International Walk to School Day is expected to include more than 4,000 events across all 50 states. Walkers from the U.S. will join children and adults in 40 countries around the world. Over 8000 K-8 Sonoma County students and their families participated in 2018, and an additional 1000+ high school students participated.