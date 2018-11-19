Community
November 19, 2018
Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’

November 16, 2018

The Sonoma County Library urges all residents to join in this year’s selection for “Sonoma County Reads”—Octavia Butler’s ‘Kindred,’ or ‘Parentesco’ in Spanish. The 2018 community read began in Oct, and continues into Dec., with book discussion events and multiple copies of the book available at your local library branch.

Butler’s book is a tale of Dana, a modern black woman who suddenly transports via time-travel from her home in Los Angeles to a pre-Civil War Maryland plantation.

Since 2003, the Sonoma County Library has brought a county-wide “community read” program to the residents of Sonoma County. The goal is to foster a common culture through reading a common title, to open avenues of conversation, and to encourage reading. The program is a community effort, and the Library’s partners include Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College.

This year’s selection is available in both Spanish and English and the Library will have many copies in each language. “There will even be some available for free, thanks to the support of Measure Y,” notes Pershing. “We’re encouraging readers to pick up a copy, read it, and pass it on!”

For more information, contact Adult Services Administrator Morgan Rose Pershing at 707-565-0831 ext. 1607 or mpershing@sonomalibrary.org.