Sonoma County reacts to DACA decision, shows unwavering support for ‘dreamers’

By: Katheine Minkiewicz

After President Trump ordered an end to DACA last Tuesday, encouraging Congress to establish a replacement before the program is completely phased out, both Rohnert Park and the greater Sonoma County showed support for young immigrants protected under the program.

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a bill adopted by former President Barack Obama, which works to protect younger undocumented immigrants from deportation, giving them the right to legally work and go to school, now has an uncertain future, striking uncertainty into the lives of those who are here making a life for themselves.

Those under protection of DACA, often called ‘dreamers’ for their determined effort of working towards a college degree or towards their own career path, coincidently make up a fairly good chunk of the Sonoma County population.

According to Nicolas Grizzle, of Sonoma State News and Media Relations, over 180 DACA students attend the university, with Sonoma County itself being home to around 6,000 DACA participants, according to Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane.

When asked how vital of a role DACA recipients play in the life of Sonoma, Zane said, “Latinos will be the future of our county within the next 10 years or so and these are people that are in school, they are preparing to be teachers, doctors, they work in our hospitals, hospitality and our wine industry. We are dependent upon those young people.”

Consequently, the president’s decision has sparked surprise and outrage across the county, prompting local action and backing recipients of the program.

One such form of support was led by local Rohnert Park college students in the form of a peaceful march. According to Grizzle, approximately 400 or so students marched around the Sonoma State campus late last week to stand in solidarity with DACA students, neighbors and community members.

“It was a student organized effort led by a few key club participants, such as the Undocu Scholars Coalition,” Grizzle said.

Students marched around Stevenson Hall, many holding signs with phrases such as “right to dream,” and “I support DACA” written in bright colors.

President of Sonoma State, Judy Sakaki also issued a statement in response to President Trump’s decision, stressing that she and SSU will continue their commitment to the success and support of DACA students.

“I am dismayed and saddened by the news that the federal government plans to rescind the DACA program. DACA has allowed so many talented students in California — who came to the U.S. as young children — to pursue their dreams of a better life through education, work and service,” Sakaki wrote. “I am deeply committed to the success of all of our DACA students who earned their spot at Sonoma State… We will support our DACA students, within the la and help them make progress in their lives.”

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors are also taking action by reminding residents of their pro bono legal representation services with the Child Deportation Defense Program, a service which helps to represent children who may be facing deportation.

The defense project was started by Sonoma County Counsel Bruce Goldstein, who represented a 12-year-old girl who was facing deportation and needed representation to obtain legal status after walking from Central America through Mexico, according to a California State Association of Counties article. The young girl had left her home country to escape gang violence and make a better life for herself.

As reported in the same article by Communications Coordinator, Gregg Fishman, Goldstein said of the relatively new county program, “Our office, along with the other attorneys’ in the county saw this as an opportunity to provide the type of pro bono defense, without which many of these young children would be returned to face potential death in their home countries.”

According to Zane, the county is also making efforts with a resolution that if passed, would, “Continue to provide essential services and support to all county residents who currently participate in DACA and fund the Secure Families Fund.” The resolution would also call for the continuation of legal services offered through the Child Deportation Defense Program, according to the board meeting agenda.

Zane spearheaded the creation of the resolution on this week’s county supervisor’s board meeting, taking immediate action.

“I called the county administrator and our county counsel on Wednesday and said, “we’ve got to put something on the agenda, we are going to push back in really every way we can.” And we as a board have already put forward a very comprehensive plan in how to protect our immigrants and make sure that they are safe,” Zane said. “And the resolution on DACA will basically say that we are going to fully protect and support childhood arrivals.”

All county supervisors will also be holding informational community meetings throughout the area to inform residents of the many different forms of support they offer.

Zane’s meeting for District 3 will take place September 28 at 6 p.m. at Kawana Springs Elementary School in Santa Rosa at 2121, Moraga Dr.

“We want people to come and talk to us, we want to assure them that we have launched this county immigration initiative to take action through our community and nonprofits to support them,” Zane explained.

Zane stressed that she doesn’t want any resident to have to live in fear, which is why the county is taking an “aggressive” approach in defending those who are undocumented.

While she said she wasn’t surprised of the president’s action, she did say she is unhappy with the action by the federal government.

“I think it was a horrific decision and I think to go after some of our kids that are in schools and are getting degrees and are vital participants in our community and that have never known pretty much any other culture or country other than their own, is just so foolish. These DACA participants are not a threat to public safety, they are a vital component to our county,” Zane said.

For more information on DACA and Sonoma County, visit: sonomacounty.ca.gov.