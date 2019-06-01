Sonoma County permit office relocates

From July 11 to 15, the permitting office will be temporary relocated to Room 5 at the City Hall Complex (100 Santa Rosa Avenue) from its current and permanent home of Room 3.

Scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, July 16, Room 3 will be reconfigured to remove some accessibility barriers and to add a new public interphase station and an additional station for more plan review space. Ergonomic desks for staff, with more convenient customer service features, will be also coming soon.

Residents and contractors can look for signs around the complex to direct them to the temporary Planning and Permitting office location. For questions regarding service or this renovation, call (707) 543-3200.