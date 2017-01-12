Sonoma County declares 2017 Year of the Senior

The Board of Supervisors has approved a plan that establishes 2017 as the Year of the Senior to celebrate the economic and social contributions of residents age 60 and older.

The Year of the Senior Plan adds to the age-friendly community initiatives already under way in Sonoma County.

The plan aims to increase community understanding and support for the challenges and opportunities that seniors face, and explores economic potential linked to a growing senior population.

“Seniors in our county are living longer, and our elderly population is slated to grow to 28 percent in 2025,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Shirlee Zane. “Our goal is to become a leader in age-friendliness as we collaborate to implement new strategies, programs, and resources to support and address senior needs.”

Goals within the Year of the Senior Plan include supporting senior entrepreneurism, encouraging businesses to implement age-friendly practices, and raising awareness of the challenges and opportunities of the aging population, including impacts on the local labor market and health care sectors.