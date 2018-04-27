Sonoma County celebrates bike to work month

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is reminding residents that May is bike to work month and to encourage residents to hop on their bike instead of taking the car, the coalition is setting up several energizer stations in local cities as well as activities to encourage bike riding.

Cotati will be home to one of these energizer stations at the Cotati SMART train station on Santero Way and the station will provide snacks and encouragement for commuters who choose to bike on Bike to Work Day, May 10.

“Between 6 and 9 a.m. as people are on their commutes stations will be set up handing out snacks, messenger bags with goodies and support to folks who stop by on their bike,” says Eris Weaver, outreach and event coordinator for the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition.

Weaver also says they hope to set up these energizer stations in Rohnert Park as well as at Sonoma State University for employees and students. According to her, both the city and the college are interested in participating.

“That’s sort of the big event we have in Rohnert Park-Cotati and there is also a Bay Area wide team event to compete throughout the month for the most miles ridden on their bikes,” Weaver said, who also mentioned that her own Cotati team will be competing in the event.

But why bike to work when it’s often easier to hop on a bus or take a car? Weaver says the coalition is launching the biking campaign because encouraging people to bike not only reduces traffic on city streets and freeways, but also leads to the reduction of Greenhouse Gas emissions.

“Riding a bike puts less carbon in the air and it’s good for you, it’s fun and gets you outside!” Weaver said.

Weaver expects this year’s event to see more participants than last year. Last year there were around 1,200 bikers, according to Weaver.

She also says school children are encouraged to ride their bikes to school as well, however, the bicycle coalition usually holds separate educational events with local schools to foster safe biking habits and inform students of safe school biking routes.

In preparation of Bike to Work Day, the coalition will be conducting a free bike clinic on April 28 at the coalition office on 750 Mendocino Ave., in Santa Rosa. Certified instructors will be providing bike and helmet safety inspections as well as maps for local bike routes.

For more information, visit:â€ˆwww.bikesonoma.org.