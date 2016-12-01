Sonoma County board to discuss marijuana issue

The County of Sonoma will be holding an informational community meeting today, Dec. 2, to provide an overview of the cannabis ordinances that will be considered by the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6.

Additionally, both county and City of Santa Rosa staff will present information related to proposed cannabis taxation ordinances that will also be heard on Dec. 6 by the board. The meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Glaser Center, located at 547 Mendocino Ave., in Santa Rosa.

The County is currently in the process of developing ordinances and policies to create comprehensive regulatory schemes for the cannabis industry tailored to address local needs.

The community meeting will consist of brief presentations on the county’s proposed land use ordinance, which will cover requirements related to location, operation, and permitting; the county’s proposed health ordinance, which encompasses proposed regulations related to product safety, labeling, and advertising; and the business tax ordinances being proposed by the county, which would provide additional resources to assist in implementing and enforcing the land use ordinances if placed on an upcoming ballot and approved by voters. Following the presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and get clarification on the draft ordinances.

All residents are encouraged to provide comments and suggestions on the recommended policies for the Board of Supervisors to take under consideration.