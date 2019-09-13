Sonoma County Mayors’ award breakfast

Ticket purchasing is open for the 2019 Sonoma County Mayors’ Committee awards breakfast. 100 percent of profits from this event will go toward scholarships for individuals with disabilities. The breakfast will be held Wed., Oct. 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Flamingo Conference Center Resort and Spa, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-sonoma-county-mayors-committee-awards-brealfast-tickets-71817916321. For more information, call 707-576-2507.