Sonoma County Free Bookmobile schedule for December

Dec. 1: Cotati / Tree Lighting Ceremony, La Plaza Park- 4 - 8 p.m.

Dec. 9: Santa Rosa / SR Marketplace, Kawana Springs Rd.- 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 9: Kenwood / Kenwood Market - 12 - 1 p.m.

Dec. 9: Glen Ellen / Post Office - 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 9: Boyes Hot Springs / Fiesta Center- 3 - 5 p.m.

Dec. 16: Larkfield / SR Farmers Market, Luther Burbank Center - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Dec. 16: Cotati / Oliver's Market - 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 16: Roseland / Dollar Tree, Sebastopol Rd.- 4 - 5:30 p.m.,

Dec. 19: Geyserville / 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: Freestone / 9 - 10 a.m.

Dec. 30: Valley Ford / 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 30: Bodega Bay / Bodega Bay Veterinary Hospital - 12 - 1 p.m.

Dec. 30: Jenner / 1:30 - 3 p.m.

Dec. 30: Monte Rio / Beach Parking Lot - 3:30 - 5 p.m.,

Check out our latest news on Facebook!

More than 220,000 books given away, and counting...