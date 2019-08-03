Sonoma County Fair reviews safety protocols

We are deeply saddened by the mass shooting that occurred at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday evening. We join our colleagues at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in sending heartfelt condolences to the families affected.

As we prepare to open the 2019 Sonoma County Fair on Aug. 1, we are thoroughly reviewing our security protocols and procedures. These security protocols include metal detectors and security bag checks at all pedestrian gates, and security guards at vehicle entrances checking parking passes and fair access credentials into the fairgrounds.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is onsite during operating hours of the fair in addition to the security teams which provide 24-hour security on grounds. Police and the security teams roam the fairgrounds for any suspicious activity. The security team is comprised of two security companies, Professional Event Services and Praetorian USA, whom are long time security providers to the fairgrounds. Both security companies are trained in “See Something, Say Something” Homeland Security protocols and crowd management techniques.

“The safety and protection of our guests is the No. 1 priority of the Sonoma County Fair. We are reviewing all of our security efforts to insure that our guests feel safe and secure at the Fair,” said Becky Bartling, Sonoma County Fair CEO. “The fair is an important community celebration and we want all our guests to feel like they can come out and enjoy the fair in a safe manner.”

Prior to the opening of the Sonoma County Fair, the following actions will be taken: A review with all staff on “See Something, Say Something” and the Fair’s Emergency Plan, as always gate access instructions and credential boards will be provided to security and all gates, and daily security meetings will be held with the fair’s security teams and SRPD.

We encourage all of our guests to notify fair or security personnel if you observe anything that is suspicious. Fair staff can be identified by individuals wearing light grey polos with the fair’s current logo and security can be identified by individuals wearing a black, purple, or yellow shirts with a security emblem on the chest.

Pull on your cowboy boots, grab your hats and mosey on over for 11 days of good ol’ fashion western fun this summer. We’re going “Back to Our Roots, in Cowboy Boots” as we celebrate western tradition and country fun. The 2019 Fair will feature free concerts every night on the Community Stage, three nights of Monster Trucks and much more. The Sonoma County Fair opens at 11 a.m. Thurs., Aug. 1 and runs through Sun., Aug. 11. Don’t miss live horse racing on our dirt and turf tracks every Thurs. through Sun. of fair. For more information, visit SonomaCountyFair.com.

