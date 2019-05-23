Sonoma County Airport expands options with Uber access

The demand for diverse ground transportation options has increased in Sonoma County, and Charles M. Schulz — Sonoma County Airport (STS) has announced that Uber will be available to passengers May 20. Uber provides a popular alternative to passengers with varying transportation preferences.

Accessible by a smartphone app, users can secure a private car or a rideshare. When choosing an option, the app connects users to drivers within the vicinity. From there, the app makes it easy to select a car and driver, and pay through your phone. Vehicles for private or rideshare vehicles range from basic compacts to high-end SUVs with commercial drivers. Customers have plenty of options for every taste and budget.

“There has been a growing demand for car service apps like Uber to/from STS. We’re excited to now have Uber as an option for passengers and expand upon our North Bay transportation service options to and from the Airport,” said Jon Stout, Airport Manager.

“Uber is excited to begin offering affordable and reliable transportation to travelers at Charles M. Schulz — Sonoma County Airport,” said Nick Smith, Uber Public Affairs.

For more information about Uber and how it works, visit: https://www.uber.com/.