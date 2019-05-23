Sonoma County Airport expands options with Uber access

News Briefs
May 23, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Summer lunch is back for Sonoma County children Fake check scams Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs Cotati spring curbside cleanup Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section Sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 Upcoming traffic alert News Briefs Volunteers Public education on pedestrian traffic laws Californians traveling get fully vaccinated for measles Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge News Briefs News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Bauman shares tips for allergies Summit promotion News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 Local news briefs Groundwater fee under consideration So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary March is Try Transit Month Safe medicine disposal program Call on Newsom to help struggling homeowners News Briefs Work from home scams Trying to steal truck News Briefs News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California Arrests made at checkpoints Tax tips for consumers News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Thompson urging to submit artwork Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams Four grant programs open for applications News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers Raley’s agrees to settlement 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Recruiters needed Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Help survivors Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Industrial work death in RP Sen. Dodd introduces wildfire vegetation management plan New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Obesity in Sonoma County SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Dodd promotes free tax assistance Stone to retire Art show features local artists The inability of students to afford food Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges Those prohibited from possessing firearms Reporting requirements for new California residents Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced

Sonoma County Airport expands options with Uber access

May 24, 2019

The demand for diverse ground transportation options has increased in Sonoma County, and Charles M. Schulz — Sonoma County Airport (STS) has announced that Uber will be available to passengers May 20. Uber provides a popular alternative to passengers with varying transportation preferences.

Accessible by a smartphone app, users can secure a private car or a rideshare. When choosing an option, the app connects users to drivers within the vicinity. From there, the app makes it easy to select a car and driver, and pay through your phone. Vehicles for private or rideshare vehicles range from basic compacts to high-end SUVs with commercial drivers. Customers have plenty of options for every taste and budget.

“There has been a growing demand for car service apps like Uber to/from STS. We’re excited to now have Uber as an option for passengers and expand upon our North Bay transportation service options to and from the Airport,” said Jon Stout, Airport Manager. 

“Uber is excited to begin offering affordable and reliable transportation to travelers at Charles M. Schulz — Sonoma County Airport,” said Nick Smith, Uber Public Affairs.

For more information about Uber and how it works, visit: https://www.uber.com/.