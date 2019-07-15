Sonoma Clean Power seeks participants

Sonoma Clean Power (SCP), the public electricity provider for Sonoma and Mendocino Counties, is currently recruiting participants for a study on energy-saving technology in which homes and businesses will receive free energy-efficient equipment.

The study is part of SCP’s Lead Locally program which is funded through a grant from the California Energy Commission, along with additional support from SCP. The program aims to develop strategies to double energy efficiency in existing buildings and measure the results of the prospective technologies, prior to launching future customer programs.

“SCP wants to bring the right technologies to our community that can move us toward a cleaner energy future. Before we launch any potential rebate or incentive programs, we want to know what our community thinks,” said Chad Asay, the Programs Manager for Lead Locally.

“That’s why the Lead Locally program is asking for residents and businesses in SCP’s service territory to help evaluate these energy-saving technologies now, so that we can develop the right programs to help meet our community’s energy efficiency goals,” added Asay.

SCP is looking for approximately 35 homes and 18 businesses to receive upgrades. All the equipment studied under the Lead Locally program will be provided to the participants for free, along with any permit fees, leaving only the installation costs to be covered by the homeowner or business owner.

For residential customers, home upgrades include cooling and ventilation, air draft sealing, induction cooktops and water heating. For businesses, upgrades include daylighting and insulation materials, as well as commercial-scale induction cooktops and dish machines.

Participant feedback will be used to identify the best practices for installers, guide future energy-saving programs locally and state-wide, and most importantly, confirm that these technologies work well for the Sonoma County and Mendocino County communities.

Based on the results of the study, SCP plans to offer future rebates and incentives to its customers to improve the efficiency of buildings in its service territory and significantly reduce local emissions.

Additionally, SCP is opening an Advanced Energy Center in 2020 where customers will be able to learn about, test and purchase these energy-saving technologies for their home or business.

Participation requests can be submitted by visiting the Lead Locally program page on SCP’s website. Applications will be used to screen for a building’s eligibility and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must be willing to complete quarterly satisfaction surveys and allow energy usage monitoring for 12 to 18 months.