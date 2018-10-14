Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber

Sonoma Clean Power, the public electricity provider for Sonoma and Mendocino counties, is working with Uber, the San Francisco-based transportation platform, to incentivize local drivers to switch to electric vehicles.

Uber is most well-known for its on-demand rideshare app that connects riders with available drivers. The app has since expanded to offer multiple modes of transportation within one app. Uber recently announced its EV Champions Initiative, a pilot program to deliver at least 5 million EV rides over the next year.

“At SCP, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to achieve our mission of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Because Uber is already changing the culture of transportation by promoting alternative ways to travel, we thought a partnership to encourage drivers to switch to clean, electric vehicles made a lot of sense,” said Cordel Stillman, SCP’s Director of Programs.

SCP is currently running the third and final iteration of its popular electric vehicle incentive program, titled Drive EV. Now through November 16th, 2018, customers in SCP’s service territory can save $1,000 - $4,000 on the purchase or lease of a new, or used, EV or plug-in hybrid.

In addition to SCP’s incentives, the participating local dealerships and their manufactures are offering significant discounts on their vehicles. Customers may also qualify for rebates from the state and local agencies. Combined, these incentives, discounts and rebates can help drivers save thousands of dollars on the total vehicle price.

Uber driver-partners that use an all-electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid will now be eligible to receive an additional $1 for every trip by signing up for the Uber EV Champions program. Participating driver-partners can earn an extra $30 for 30 trips each week until Jan. 2, 2019 thanks to the partnership between SCP and Uber.

As an additional part of Uber’s EV Champions program, Uber riders matched with a driver-partner in an EV now receive an in-app notification. EV drivers can offer riders in-car materials with basic information on the benefits of EVs and importance of electrification. This is a small step towards driving awareness and encouraging conversations between riders and drivers about EVs, breaking down the barriers to adopting more electric transportation.

