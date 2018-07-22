Songbird Community Healing Center & Stones Throw Gifts are combined

Jasmine Gold created Songbird Community Healing Center in 2010 and Stones Throw Gifts in 2014 to help Sonoma County residents who are interested in complementary and alternative health options, but don’t know where to turn. The two businesses have now combined operations at Songbird’s location, 8297 Old Redwood Highway and also welcomes Marigold Apothecary. On Saturday, August 25 from 2 - 5:30 p.m., they will hold a joint open house for exploring the variety of wellness options that the three of them provide. There will be talks, mini-sessions, demos, raffles and an opportunity to meet the artists and practitioners.

The combination of the three businesses provides 3,000 square feet of local gifts, wellness services, art, crystals and health products. They provide support for stress, anxiety, depression, pain, grief, trauma, transitions and much more.

“I’m passionate about creating community and helping people to find the right options for them, says Director and Owner Jasmine Gold. “I don’t want anyone to experience the lack of support I received 25 years ago when I had an overactive thyroid and wanted to explore beyond what the medical system provided. Healthcare is not one size fits all. It includes our body, mind and spirit along with our environment and personal care products. I’m excited to provide a place for everything under one roof.”

For further information, contact Jasmine Gold, Director of Songbird Community Healing Center atinfo@songbirdcenter.org, www.songbirdcenter.org, (707) 795-2398.