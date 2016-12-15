Some ways to handle seniors’ winter blues

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

Bette Davis once said old age is no place for sissies and to that we respond, “Neither is winter.”

When you put the two together, you can be in for the bumpy ride. In addition to a host of serious hazards including increased fall risk, chance of hypothermia, more illness and hospitalization and many other issues, winter can just be so soul-crushingly dull.

Whether you’re a senior or caring for a senior, you’ve probably experienced being completely housebound for one reason or another during the winter.

It doesn’t take long to feel like you’re climbing the walls, but there are some things you can do to keep your spirits up while you wait for spring to arrive.

• Indoor exercise: From tai chi and yoga to chair exercises for people with mobility issues, there are options for every fitness level. You can find lots of ideas and motivation to get started below.

• Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables: We know, we know, it seems like this is the answer to everything, but a healthy diet really does have an impact on how you feel. Plus, lots of nice, fresh produce will bring back a taste of summer.

• Grow houseplants: Studies show that nurturing plants is a mood booster and having lots of greenery around will also make you feel less dormant.

• Develop some indoor hobbies: Scrapbooking and adult coloring have really taken off as popular pass times in recent years – and they're a good excuse to turn away from the TV or computer screen. There are also plenty of great indoor hobbies that help with memory and cognition.

• Practice mindfulness: Since you won't be going anywhere for a while, it's a good time to train yourself to live in the moment. Studies show that practicing mindfulness can reduce stress and has a positive impact on overall health and well-being.

Keeping an older adult’s mind, body and social life active can prevent or even reverse frailty, and family caregivers assisting seniors are in a unique position to help them figure out what activities will work best. According to Stephanie Studenski, M.D., M.P.H., one of the nation's foremost authorities on mobility, balance disorders and falls in older adults, "A key is simple activities that seniors find pleasurable or enjoyable." I have culminated below a list of activities for the mind, body and soul.

Simple, fun activities to

maintain active mind

Below are a few ideas for an active mind.

• Many older adults have a telephone that is programmed with the numbers of family and friends. So all they have to do is hit a speed dial button to make that important connection. A senior can attempt to recall all of the numbers in the telephone directory and make a list.

• A senior may want to think of a different telephone number each day this week that she might need and memorize that number. At the end of the week, review all the new numbers.

• Incorporate this new skill by asking your loved ones to try to remember the ingredients and directions of a favorite recipe. (Your loved one might want to double check the cookbook to see how well she did.) Or think about a hobby he or she hasn’t done for a long time. Suggest they remember the steps and write them down.

Change direction

• If a senior has a regular route through the grocery store or to the mailbox, she may want to try a different route. Research has revealed that such a technique exercises the brain.

• Or, if an older adult can't leave the house, help your senior break a routine. Drink tea in the afternoon instead of coffee in the morning. If he reads the newspaper in the morning and watches television in the afternoon, suggest that he try switching that around. Make a note of what he likes and doesn't like about the new order.

• While she is going about her day, ask your mom to use her opposite hand to open doors and brush her teeth. Or suggest to dad he wear his watch on the opposite hand. These activities will help their brains re-think daily tasks.

A puzzle a day

Doing puzzles is a great way to help a senior keep his mind active. You can find word puzzles, scrabble puzzles and Sudoku in just about every printed newspaper. You can find word search & crossword puzzle books in large print at the dollar stores too! In addition, if you have access to the internet, you can find sample puzzles at www.qualint.com or try www.lumosity.com.

Crazy 8s

Cards are a great form of socialization that may help improve a senior's overall sense of well-being. How about a game of "Crazy 8s?"

• 1. The basic game of Crazy 8s uses a standard 52-card pack.

• 2. The dealer deals (singly) five cards to each player (seven each if there are only two players).

• 3. The un-dealt stack is placed face down on the table, and the top card of the stack is turned face up and placed beside the stack to start the discard pile.

• 4. Starting with the player to dealer's left, and continuing clockwise, each player in turn must either play a legal card face up on top of the discard pile, or draw a card from the un-dealt stack.

• 5. If the top card of the discard pile is not an eight, play any card that matches the rank or suit of the previous card. (For example if the top card was the king of hearts you could play any king or any heart.)

• 6. An eight may be played on any card, and the player of the eight must nominate a suit, which must be played next.

• 7. If an eight is on top of the pile, you may play any card of the suit nominated by the person who played the eight.

The first player who gets rid of all their cards wins, and the other players score penalty points according to the cards they have left in their hands. Remember that meaningful conversation while playing can boost a senior’s outlook as well.

Memory lane

Remembering and memorizing song lyrics is a great way to keep the mind active. How about "Moon River," the hit made popular in the 1960s by legendary crooner Andy Williams? If you don't know the tune, Google it, or let your senior teach you how it goes.

Here are a few others from the 1940s, ‘50s and early ‘60s that your loved ones might remember:

• “Chances Are” (Johnny Mathis); “Blueberry Hill” (Fats Domino); “When You Wish Upon a Star” (Cliff Edwards); “You Send Me” (Sam Cooke); “Wake Up Little Susie” (The Everly Brothers); “Sentimental Journey” (Doris Day); and “Fly Me to the Moon” (Frank Sinatra).

Ask a senior to remember and sing other songs as he or she is going about the day. Even just humming along to a song can change a dreary day into a more pleasant one.

Music moves the soul and sooths the savage beast; don’t forget that!

Activity calendar

Track activity and progress with the printable calendar or wall calendar. My grandmother who just passed at the age of 102 in July, kept a wall calendar that hung in her kitchen for logging her daily activities. Until the age of 101, she wrote on it daily – who came for a visit or whom she spoke to on the phone, if she read an interesting article, her meals and activity for that day. It was incredible to see what she was up to daily while giving her mental stimulation and an activity to do each day.

There are plenty of great ways to stay positive during the winter months. Rohnert Park has an active senior center here in town with many different groups who meet weekly to enjoy common hobbies and activities.

If you would like a copy of our Activities for the Mind/Body & Soul, call my office today at 586-1516 and we will mail you out a set of our activity flashcards to prompt and motivate you too. Of course, if you are experiencing serious depression, please talk to your healthcare provider.

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors and caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? She’d love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.