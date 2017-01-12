Some things you need to know about arthritis

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

Last week we began our conversation on arthritis. There are nearly 100 different types of arthritis affecting some 50 million people in the United States. This week we will continue with what to ask the doctor, physical changes & emotional changes you can expect, how to avoid caregiver burn out. We will also discuss common arthritis related diseases.

What are common diseases related to arthritis?

While OA (Osteoarthritis) and RA (Rheumatoid arthritis) may be the most commonly recognized types of arthritis, there are other related conditions that are often found in older adults. They include:

• Fibromyalgia: A condition that causes pain in the muscles and soft tissues and is often accompanied by fatigue, poor sleep and sensitivity to touch, especially in certain tender points on the body.

• Gout: A condition that occurs when the body produces too much of a substance called uric acid, which can lead to the development of uric acid crystals in the joint (typically the big toe) and causes severe pain and swelling.

• Osteoporosis: One of the most common arthritis-related diseases, this condition causes bone to lose mass and become thin and brittle, which can lead to painful fractures, rounded shoulders and loss of height.

If your loved one is in pain, it may be hard for them to juggle the details of medical care alone.

He or she may need help getting to doctor’s appointments, remembering details of appointments, taking medications and making sure prescriptions are refilled. You can be an extra set of eyes and ears for your family member, and an aid in navigating the best health care plan for him or her.

Being able to communicate concerns you have about your spouse or parent to the doctor and staff members is essential. But you also need to make sure that your participation does not erode your family member’s own relationship with the physician, instead supporting and augmenting it, a sometimes delicate balance. Here are ways you can develop a positive relationship with the physician and support your loved one’s relationship as well.

What you can do to help

• Educate yourself: Learn all you can about the different types arthritis, its complications and the side effects of arthritis drugs (if any).

Websites with excellent information include the Arthritis Foundation, www.arthritis.org; the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, www.niams.nih.gov; and the American College of Rheumatology, www.rheumatology.org.

• Attend doctor’s visits: The doctor may offer a lot of information at once and sometimes in language that can be tough to understand. By being at each visit, you can take notes and also ask the doctor to explain technical terms you and your family member may not understand.

• Prepare ahead: Ask your spouse or parent what they want to talk to the doctor about and write those concerns and questions down before the doctor’s visit. Add your own observations about any 6 medical changes you’ve noticed, like increased pain, lack of appetite, and sleeplessness.

• Acknowledge disagreements: Let the doctor know if there are areas of care on which you and your family members don’t agree.

Discuss those concerns in private with the doctor. If you’re an adult child caring for a parent, the most important thing is for you to know what your parent is feeling and what he or she needs from you. Ask about their worries and concerns about their future, about their arthritis, about their medical care, and about your involvement.

Try to find out what their preferences are about where they want to live and what kind of care they want and need. Try to remember that your parent probably values independence as much as you do.

Questions to ask the doctor

• Ask how you can be helpful: Ask the doctor how you can be an ally in guiding your family member’s care. His first obligation is to his patient, and he may ask for your help in watching for certain changes and symptoms, for instance, or in ensuring that the person takes their medications.

• Ask for explanations: Ask the doctor to explain what any new tests or prescriptions are for, what the alternatives are, what any side effects might be, and, in the case of medication, ask if there are dangers of adverse interactions with medications your loved one is currently taking.

Have a list of those medications with you at every appointment.

• Ask about emergency procedures: Ask the doctor what you should do in case of an emergency and also what hospital he uses. Ask also about whom to call if you have a medical concern after office hours.

• Ask the doctor about other resources: Find out if there are other healthcare services like physical therapy, occupational therapy and mental health services. And ask about help for yourself as well: What assistance is available to caregivers?

Are there caregiving support groups that your doctor can refer you to.

People handle pain and discomfort in all sorts of ways. Some people keep a stiff upper lip, feeling embarrassed or uncomfortable with complaints. Others may complain indirectly by acting out of sorts or grouchy. Others may get down in the dumps.

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her parents, she understands your struggles and aims