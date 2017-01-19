Some new California laws benefit animals

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

Did you know a shelter pet is California’s official state pet? Not a specific animal – just shelter pets in general.

Isn’t that cool? And who knew, right? Every January a whole list of new laws goes into effect and some pertain to animals. Last year the legislature voted the shelter pet as our state pet to help bring attention to the animals in shelters. Over the last couple of years several laws of interest were instituted. I’ll give you a brief rundown.

Animal shelters can no longer sell or transfer live animals for research or to animal dealers. I actually thought this law had passed many years ago, but I guess there was still a loophole that was just closed. It’s still legal to sell or transfer the bodies of already dead animals for research if it’s posted in the lobby and on the surrender form. Also outlawed is the use of carbon dioxide chambers for euthanasia. Don’t worry, we don’t do either of these practices, and I don’t know any local shelter that does.

New minimum standards have been set for boarding facilities and the definition of a boarding facility has been expanded to include at-home businesses, if you take in four or more pets (at the same time) and get paid for that service. Of course, if you do that you would also need a business license from the City of Rohnert Park. The standards are to set basic care and sanitation levels to protect the animals in their care.

If you see an animal (or minor) in distress in a locked car (usually on a hot day), you are now protected from civil liability if you damage the car in your rescue attempt – as long as you call a law enforcement agency, fire department or 911 first. This is like the Good Samaritan law that protects people who give first aid in emergencies. We don’t want people afraid to help out because they are worried about being sued.

Another great law that went into effect last year allows restraining orders to include pets. This gives the animals in a family some protection when there is domestic violence going on in the home. Too often the animals are used as targets of revenge or to control the victim when things get dicey in a relationship. This would give the pet some protection and can give the petitioner exclusive care of the animal.

Last year a bill established the Animal Homelessness and Cruelty Fund to be funded by voluntary contributions on CA personal income tax returns. Funds would be used for grants to shelters for: programs that eliminate dog and cat homelessness; research that explores novel approaches to eliminating dog/cat homelessness; and prevention, investigation and prosecution of animal cruelty/neglect. Look for it when doing your tax form. It’s an easy way to make a donation to help animals.

We’ll have to look into how to get some of this grant money.

There are lots of other new laws that affect every part of your life. It’s hard to keep up with all the changes – thank goodness for Google. If you are interested specifically in animal-related legislation, the California State Humane Association has a lobbyist in Sacramento and works hard to introduce good animal protection laws and to squelch laws that don’t have animals’ best interests at heart. It’s nice to know that there is an agency working for their protection.

Upcoming events

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1-5:30 p.m.; Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.

• Fix-it clinics: Free spay and neuters for cats and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 pounds) are available for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment. Don’t let your pet “litter!”

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.