Social sustainability, wine tech and legal experts joins business faculty

The School of Business and Economics (SBE) at Sonoma State University announced the addition of social entrepreneurship and social finance expert, Dr. Nadiya Parekh, as assistant professor of Social Entrepreneurship starting Fall Semester 2019. Alicia H. Cronbach, founder and principal of Cronbach Law Group and vice president of legal and corporate affairs and secretary at Duckhorn Wine Company, and Pierre Costa, founder of Somm Digital, will also be joining the SBE as business lecturers this fall semester.