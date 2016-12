Mario “Kiki” Gomez, a senior on Rancho Cotate High’s varsity boys’ soccer team, competes for the ball against a member of Whitney High School from Rocklin during their non-league game at Cougar Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2. Whitney defeated Rancho Cotate 5-3. The Cougars are 2-2 overall and open North Bay League play on Saturday, Dec. 10, in Santa Rosa against Cardinal Newman.