The California Highway Patrol, Santa Rosa Area, will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on May 17, somewhere within the unincorporated area of Sonoma County. This sobriety checkpoint will be conducted between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. This checkpoint was made possible by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Questions may be referred to the Santa Rosa Area office at (707) 588-1400.