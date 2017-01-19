Sober Sonoma program offers long-term recovery

Sonoma County Task Force for the Homeless (Task Force) has initiated the new Sober Sonoma Program, designed by the Sonoma County Health Care for the Homeless Collaborative (HCHC) to reach out to chronically intoxicated homeless people and ensure they have direct access to needed treatment services. The issue of chronic intoxication was first raised by St. Joseph Health Sonoma County, who requested HCHC to develop a program that addresses this problem.

The HCHC is a voluntary group of local hospitals, clinics, behavioral health, law enforcement, courts and homeless services convened by the Task Force in 2003. The HCHC oversaw the development of the program. Sober Sonoma will identify and assist chronically intoxicated homeless people who now recycle through unsuccessful “revolving door” practices, costing local emergency medical services, law enforcement, hospitals, detoxification services over $9 million a year, without providing vital treatment.

Sober Sonoma is a cost-effective solution that will offer underserved and often challenging individuals residential treatment, support and services needed to stabilize their lives. The program assists both chronic alcohol and drug abusers.

An experienced Outreach Worker, Mike Neal, has been contracted by the Sonoma County Task Force for the Homeless to work with countywide Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST). Neal will collaborate with HOST, law enforcement and hospitals to identify potential clients, record them on the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), build relationships with clients to encourage long-term change and residential treatment, escort them to Orenda Detoxification, and make regular visits to monitor progress. After 50 to 60 days clean, Neal will assist clients to seek jobs, housing, medical support and ways to re-establish themselves in the community.

Informed by the national model San Diego Serial Inebriate Program, Sober Sonoma will initially focus on building personal relationships with clients, encouraging them to accept treatment and stabilize their lives. Relapses are anticipated and clients are encouraged to make a sincere effort to seek treatment again.

Once the Sheriff’s Department staffing increases later this year to allow use of the jail for these low-level offenders, individuals with multiple law enforcement contacts in a year not requiring immediate hospital care could be arrested for public intoxication, and judges could offer them a choice between jail and treatment to encourage their moving toward recovery.