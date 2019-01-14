So.Co. Library appoints new director

The Sonoma County Library Commission, at its Jan. 7 meeting, voted to hire Ann Hammond as the new, permanent director for the library, which spans 12 branches, two stations and multiple special collections and libraries.

"I am really excited to have the opportunity to work with Ann,” said Reece Foxen, Chair of the Library Commission. “I believe she has the exact balance of experience and skills the library needs.” Hammond comes to Sonoma County from Lexington, Kentucky, where she is serving as the Executive Director of the Lexington Public Library. Hammond is experienced in public library management, budgeting, strategic planning and collections planning.

Prior to her first library job in 1995, Hammond was a US Navy officer, a stay-at-home mom, an agronomist and a forensic scientist. In the 1990s, she met Deanna Marcum, who at the time served as the dean of the library school at Catholic University in Washington, DC. “Within 10 minutes, Deanna convinced me that not only did I want to be a librarian, I had always wanted to be a librarian,” Hammond said. “And she was right, there is no place in our society that is as positive and welcoming as a public library and I feel honored to be a librarian.

The Sonoma County Library has been without a permanent director since mid-2017, when former director Brett Lear stepped down. Tracy Gray and Jaime Anderson served as interim directors until July 2018, when Susan Hildreth, a veteran of local, state and federal library service, joined as interim director. Hammond’s first day will be March 11.