So. Co. Housing Authority opens new housing choice voucher lottery wait list

Application period opens July 1-31, new application required for those seeking voucher service

The Sonoma County Housing Authority will accept applications for its new Housing Choice Voucher lottery waiting list from July 1-31, 2019. Applications may be completed online at www.waitlistcheck.com/CA085 or in person at the Housing Authority’s offices, located at 1440 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa. Offices are open Mon. through Fri., from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. If you are interested in applying to the Sonoma County Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist, you MUST submit an application during this application period. All prior applications will be canceled.

Applications are due Wed., July 31, by 5 p.m. if submitted to the Housing Authority’s offices, or by 11:59 p.m. if submitted online. If you are a person with a disability who requires a disability-related accommodation to access any programs, services or activities provided by the Sonoma County Community Development Commission or the Sonoma County Housing Authority, contact (707) 565-7500/TDD (707) 565-7555. Translation services will be made available upon request.

The Housing Authority would like to remind the public that no fee for service or credit card number is ever collected when applying to Housing Choice Voucher Waitlists. It is not uncommon for scammers to create fraudulent websites that look authentic: their names may say “Section 8” and they might show an Equal Housing Opportunity logo. Such sites will take the applicant’s money and sell their personal information.

If you find a website that seems fraudulent, please file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The only legitimate website to apply to the Sonoma County Housing Choice Voucher lottery waitlist is www.waitlistcheck.com/CA085.

For more information, contact the Sonoma County Housing Authority at (707) 565-1848/TDD (707) 565-7555 or scha.update@sonoma-county.org.