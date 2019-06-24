So. Co. Economic Assistance to close in-person client services

Lobby services are still offered at Santa Rosa and Petaluma offices

Over the next few months, the Sonoma County Human Services Department Economic Assistance Division will consolidate all in-person client services at its main office at 2550 Paulin Drive, Santa Rosa, and the Human Services Department’s South County Center, 5350 Old Redwood Highway, North, Suite 100, Petaluma. The third office, at 520 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, will close for in-person Medi-Cal, CalFresh and General Assistance client services starting Monday, September 23, 2019.

“To better serve the increasing number of clients, all face-to-face services will be offered at our two other current office locations in Sept. Both those offices offer more comprehensive support and services to meet clients’ needs.” Today, one-fourth of the Sonoma County population (108,000 individuals) receives Medi-Cal. In 2011, that number was 55,000.

Each month until the September closure, open hours at the Mendocino office will be reduced. Currently open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., the Mon.–Fri. office hours will change on:

June 24 to 10 a.m. –4 p.m.

July 22 to noon–4 p.m.

Aug. 26 to 2–4 p.m.

Sept. 23, when in-person services will permanently close.

Drivers will find free parking at both the Paulin office and the South County Center. The Paulin location is two miles north of the 520 Mendocino Avenue location. The nearby bus stop at Administration Drive and Paulin Drive is serviced by several Sonoma County Transit routes, including 20, 30, 30X, 44, 44X, 48, 48X, 54, 57 and 60X. The South County Center is 14 miles south by the 101 Freeway, about two blocks from Petaluma Transit’s bus stop at North McDowell Blvd. and Old Redwood Hwy. only.

For those who don’t need in-person services, both new and ongoing CalFresh and Medi-Cal clients can continue to apply online, using home or public computers or mobile devices. They can access online eligibility and benefit information in English or Spanish 24/7 at MyBenefitsCalWin.org.

The Economic Assistance Division is part of the Sonoma County Human Services Department. Its programs support low-income individuals and families with children, disabled or unemployed persons, children in foster homes and former foster youth. Its benefit programs include:

· Help to buy food through CalFresh, the state program that is part of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),

· Health care coverage (Medi-Cal, County Medical Services Program and Covered California) and

· Short-term help with rent, utilities and more through the General Assistance Program.