So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records

On April 10 the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has released personnel records on five cases pursuant to a new police transparency law, commonly referred to as SB 1421. This law requires law enforcement agencies to release personnel records in cases of all officer involved shootings, all use of force incidents resulting in great bodily injury and sustained allegations of sexual misconduct and dishonesty. These records were released to various members of the media who have submitted public records requests for them and the records are now available to be disseminated.

Sheriff Essick is committed to transparency. He believes these reports show that long before SB 1421 was put into law, the Sheriff’s Office thoroughly investigated personnel incidents and taken swift and appropriate action as soon as misconduct allegations arise. They will also show that we don’t hesitate to discipline or terminate employees who violate policies.

The cases released involve three deputy involved shootings, one case of sexual misconduct and one case of dishonesty. Sheriff Essick anticipates to release seven more cases that fall under this new law.