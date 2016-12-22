Snow Days to cover Children’s Museum from January 14-16

Who says it doesn't snow in Sonoma County? For three days in January, the Children's Museum of Sonoma County will be bringing a winter wonderland to Santa Rosa. Snow Days will take place Jan. 14-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily at the Children's Museum of Sonoma County, located at 1835 W. Steele Lane in Santa Rosa. The event is free with daily admission or membership.

Twenty tons of fresh snow will be delivered and maintained over the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend. Children are invited to build snowmen and igloos, throw snowballs at targets and enjoy free play in a covered tent. A separate toddler and infant tent will also be available.

In keeping with the museum's mission, Snow Days will bring a unique experience to Sonoma County families and encourage outdoor play and exploration.

For more information, contact the Children's Museum of Sonoma County at (707) 546-4069 or go to www.cmosc.org.