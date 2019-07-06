Slow down and celebrate responsibly

As our country’s Independence Day festivities draw closer, many Californians will be celebrating with family, friends and enjoying fireworks and barbecues. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reminding motorists to slow down on the roadways and celebrate responsibly.

CHP will observe a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning Wed. July 3 at 6:01 p.m. and ending Sun., July 7 at 11:59 p.m. To keep the roadway safe for everyone, all available officers will be watching for motorists who are speeding, driving distracted, not wearing their seat belts or driving while under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs.

Impaired driving does not just mean alcohol. It is also illegal to drive while impaired by drugs, regardless if they are legal or illegal. Have a plan. If you are going to drink, designate a sober drive, use a taxi or use a ride-share service.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service and security.