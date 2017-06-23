Skate park project a possibility for parks and rec

News
June 23, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Credo High School’s special day Jazzed it up with love and music Bikes become the equalizer at UCP day camp SMART and safe Nurse’s strike in Petaluma Sutton takes oath of Eagle Scout Shows are icing on the cake First Rohnert Park student to visit sister city in Japan brings back gift Get ready Cotati - water and sewer rates are rising Cotati woman pleads: consider the salamander PG&E contractors to inspect gas meters in Sonoma County Rohnert Park moves to make medication disposal easier Protestors show up, affordable housing gets closer Caps being tossed after graduation at Tech-High Rancho Cotate Graduation 2017 Now that the dust has settled, is the CRPUSD ready for the next project? Cyber tip leads to Cotati man arrested for possession of child pornography Place receives Girl Scout Gold Award. Fun after school Gift of $1,000,000 to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation Safreno, 2017 Veteran of the Year A sea of flags Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Employer Best Practice Awards Breakfast! RP summer camp brings pets and kids together Petaluma teachers hold one-day strike The annual Avenue of Flags May 29 at RP Community Center SSU commencement; one for the history books Problem reaching AT&T last weekend? During Rohnert Park City Council meeting protestors unexpectedly take center stage Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of 14-year-old Ex RP public safety officer pleads no contest to sex offenses Rancho 2017 top 20 Great turnout for RPPSOA pancake breakfast to help Project Grad Gabriella stole the show Town Hall meeting A bit of Uganda A mission to help Sheriff's office releases details on SSU officer involved shooting RP to replace old trees A true celebration of ‘Cinco de Mayo’ Bunkers at Foxtail set for repairs RP man arrested for attempted murder Project Grad help in full swing CRPUSD OKs two contracts Credo gets used to new digs at SMV Richard Crane Elementary School Man busted for DUI after crashing into tree in RP New hands bring subtle changes to Sharing of the Green fundraiser A traditional dance of Japan Suspect arrested after evading a Cotati Peace Officer Shameful time in history RP rejects new self-storage facilities Engineering with Legos at the Ray Miller Community room Emiri Nomura awarded scholarship Council amends UDSP Body of missing woman found RAFD names part-time fire chief Golf Course Drive Crossing concerns may delay SMART train ‘Quiet Zones’ Shopping carts ran amok in Cotati last Saturday KRCB garners huge windfall from FCC auction Missing Penngrove woman's body found in Marin County Survey Says: Rohnert Park Residents Love City, but not Traffic Ricardo Oliva receives ‘Coach of the year’ for the Northern District Nonn expected to sue CRPUSD Credo crew marches to new home Cotati delays vote on Valparaiso Bunfest was hopping with bunny lovers Sonoma State University equestrians jump with joy on their way to Kentucky The Voice enters into 25th year Cotati-reviews midyear budget Two RP Parks getting upgrades Double Decker Lanes hosts the QubicaAMF A new look for SSU gym RP man reported missing Padre Town Center changes hands Local Tech High student chosen for Scholars program Boys and Girl Club employee arrested for child endangerment Sonoma County to take a look at immigration issue Bomb scare closes RCHS Treasurer for Rancho Cotate High Project Grad Arrested for Embezzlement Armed suspect arrested after resistance RP to conduct survey Man arrested after high-speed chase through 3 cities RP makes changes to city code for ADUs RP girl accosted while walking to school Man gets 11 years in prison for RP knife attack Man who led chase into SF caught And they're off. . . A crab feast at Community Center Taking a pie in her grill RP man busted for possession of meth Saddle Up and Ride Cotati OKs water, sewer rate study RP votes to regulate vaping CRPUSD schools now a safe haven for immigrant students Community quickly rallies for Project Grad RP adds seven to public safety Cotati votes to host shopping cart race Man arrested for attempted murder Cotati opposes SB 618 Defibrillators proving to be invaluable assets Artists ready for art show at library Reilani Peleti Rohnert Park City Council to host Town Hall meeting on May 3 Corrections Suspected explosive device at RCHS Seventh-graders in local schools to be taught CPR Graton Tribe makes good on payments Voice issues apology to school board, superintendent RP man arrested on drug possession charges Auto burglar arrested by Cotati Police

Skate park project a possibility for parks and rec

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
June 23, 2017

The possibility of creating a skate park may be on the horizon for Rohnert Park, as the latest Parks and Rec meeting discussed the early stages of devising a budget, and tasked Director of Public Works, John McArthur to take the lead on the project and scout out potential locations after city council gave an action item to plan the park.

According to McArthur, in April of 2008 a Parks and Rec master plan was assembled after asking residents what new improvements and parks they would like to see and a skate park was number one on the list.

“It’s been talked about over the years since when I got here in 2008 and citizens are pushing for it,” McArthur said. “With the park system we have a baseball, soccer field and gym, but we’re the only city and county, except Cotati, that doesn’t have a skate park.”

The concept of the skate-park is also part of Rohnert Park’s “Capital Improvement Program” and budget, which according to the 2014 draft of the program, is a “multi-year planning tool to coordinate the financing and scheduling of major projects.”

McArthur said that as of now there is no funding for the skate-park project, however, he will spearhead the task of searching for budget friendly options for the park.

 

“The park status is that it could be a million- dollar concrete structure or a landscaping prefab structure that you can put on top of asphalt,” McArthur said. 

In designing and planning the potential facade and look of a skate park, Nick Balderas, a project manager at Spohn Ranch Skate Park, (a California skate-park building company) said the city council and parks and rec team of a town must decide on what type of park they want (prefab or concrete) before approaching the design process.

 

“The normal process once a city decides on a skate park is we’ll get some preliminary designs of what it could look like… We give a CAD rendering (a 3D concept image) of what it will look like when it is completed. Then we have a town hall meeting with local skaters and parks and rec to make a decision that will cater to local skaters,” Balderas said.

 Balderas also said that when building skate-parks for cities, he also likes to take into consideration what the local skaters would like to see in the design.

“Then we ask preference (of local skaters), will it be street style with benches or ledges… or bowl style like a backyard pool? We find the design that local skaters want and we put it together,” Balderas said during his phone interview.

  While the plan is only in the early stages of brainstorming costs and locations for the park, McArthur said for the next few months and in September, he will be looking at different construction and design options.

 “What would happen is I would give them (parks and rec and city council) a menu of options, then we can see if the funding is there, or if it’s in next year’s budget,” he said.

  This menu of options would also include various options of where to build the park, which would either be on city property, or parks and rec owned property, according to McArthur.

 “If we were to build a big one we would put it where it would be most accessible to our citizens, like maybe near the community center or north or south of the expressway and we wouldn’t bury it in the wood, we would put it somewhere to guard against vandalism,” McArthur said.

 When asked what other elements McArthur will have to take into consideration when planning the park, he said neighborhood impact and safety are at the forefront of his list.

 “We want something out in the open and not deep in a park and we don’t want to create a place where gang members congregate and hide, we want a place where kids can get to it safely,” McArthur said.

 Kandis Gilmore, a staff member at Sonoma State University, said she sees a lot of young people riding their skateboards and bikes off of stairs and rails on campus. According to her, a skate-park would a be a better option for people instead of having to ride on campus, which isn’t the best option.

 “I see a lot of teenagers come here and ride and do jumps and flips on bikes and skateboards and it’s not the best place to do that here, so maybe it (a skate-park) would be good for teens and younger people to do,” Gilmore said.

 According to McArthur, the decision making process for the park could happen in the space of only a few months, however as of yet there is no approximate time frame for when the park could be completed.